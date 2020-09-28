BDC employee critically injured in militant attack in J-K's Shopian

BDC employee critically injured in militant attack in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:10 IST
An employee of the Block Development Council (BDC) was critically injured after militants attacked him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, police said. Militants fired at Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo in his native village at Nildoora in Shopian, injuring him critically, a police official said
He said Naikoo was referred to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar in critical condition.
