35-yr-old woman crushed to death in accident in UP's Shamli

35-yr-old woman crushed to death in accident in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:50 IST
A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured on Monday when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said
The deceased was identified as Komal, they said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested
Police said the accident took place when the victims were returning home from a doctor's clinic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh