Kerala CM calls all-party meeting to review COVID-19 situation

An all-party meeting will be held on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. "The government has decided to call an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting will be held via video conference," he said.

The Chief Minister said the test positivity rate in the state currently stands at 12.59 per cent which was "a cause for concern". With 20 deaths and 4,538 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 57,879. The virus has claimed 697 lives in the state.

"COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in our state and we had a record increase in the number of new cases in the last week. Till now, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (count) in the state is 1,79,922. Kozhikode district continues to have the maximum number of new cases and is the worst affected district," he said. There are 2,32,450 persons under observation across the state - 2,03,330 under home or institutional quarantine and 29,120 in hospitals.

A total of 3,255 people were admitted to the hospitals today. In the last 24 hours, 36,027 samples were tested. A total of 28,04,319 samples have been sent for testing so far including 2,02,157 samples from high-risk groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance.

Today 15 new places were demarcated as hotspots, while 10 were excluded from the list. Currently, there are 660 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)