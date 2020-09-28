BDC employee shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Shopian
A Block Development Council employee was shot dead by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The militants fired upon Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo in his native village at Nildoora in Shopian, injuring him critically, a police official said. He said Naikoo was referred to a hospital here for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:23 IST
A Block Development Council employee was shot dead by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The militants fired upon Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo in his native village at Nildoora in Shopian, injuring him critically, a police official said.
He said Naikoo was referred to a hospital here for treatment but was declared dead on arrival. This is the third killing by militants in less than a week. A Block Development Council member was shot dead in Budgam district last Wednesday, and an advocate was killed in Hawal area of the city on Thursday.
