Left Menu
Development News Edition

2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack: SC dismisses Chhattisgarh govt's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining of additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:32 IST
2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack: SC dismisses Chhattisgarh govt's plea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining of additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed that the state government may have extended the tenure of the commission but the panel has closed the proceedings.

"You wanted the expert witness to be examined but the commission did not agree. You may have extended commission's tenure but it has closed the proceedings," the bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said. The state government had challenged the orders of the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissing its plea seeking direction to the Special Judicial Enquiry Commission to examine the additional witnesses in the case.

On May 25, 2013, naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jheeram valley in Darbha area of Bastar district, killing 29 people, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

In Vilnius, Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday on the second day of a visit to Baltic countries meant to reassure them about French commitment to their security Tsikhanouskay...

The chase begins for the new 'High' in town

Mumbai Maharashtra India September 29 ANIMediawire Edgy. Raw. Real - the trailer for MX Players newest crime drama, MX Original Series High dropped today and it promises to be all that and more. Substance users, suppliers, peddlers, gang wa...

China real estate takes back seat as hopes pinned on consumption to drive recovery

China is tapping the brakes on property prices and cutting the availability of mortgage loans to spur households to spend instead of repaying debt, as policymakers try to ignite private consumption and stimulate the pandemic-stricken econom...

Groupe PSA joins hands with GoMechanic to bring Eurorepar product line in India

European auto major Groupe PSA on Tuesday said it has launched Eurorepar range of multi-brand aftermarket products in India in partnership with car servicing startup GoMechanic. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, has inked a sales a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020