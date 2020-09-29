Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Four held for raping teenage girl

Other accused are identified as Amit Bolke (26), Abhinesh Deshbrathar (22) and Hritik Mohile (20), who all are friends of Meshram, the officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:19 IST
Maha: Four held for raping teenage girl

Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI)Four men were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girlfriend of one of them last month, police said. The arrests were made after the victim approached the police earlier in the day, a day after one of the accused asked her to go out with him, said Jaripatka police station in-charge Khushal Tijare.

The alleged incident occurred on August 8 in Nara area when the victim had gone out with her boyfriend Yash Meshram (23), who is prime accused in the case, he said. Other accused are identified as Amit Bolke (26), Abhinesh Deshbrathar (22) and Hritik Mohile (20), who all are friends of Meshram, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Early closing for some Polish bars as COVID infections rise

Restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas of Poland worst affected by the coronavirus, the health minister said, adding that there would be no nationwide lockdown.Poland reported 1,326 new COVID-19 infections...

Kolkata Metro services partially hit due to technical glitch

Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially affected on Tuesday after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag, an official said. The air conditioned Medha rake, the latest ones to be in service, got detained at the ...

US News Roundup: Biden campaign tees up Trump tax issue on eve of first debate; California governor Newsom declares emergency in three counties due to fire and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfiresIn the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildf...

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020