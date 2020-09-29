Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested in Kota for making hoax calls about bombs in Mumbai hostel, Bengaluru office

The man allegedly called up Mumbai and Bengaluru police on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and told them that bombs kept at the hostel and the software company's office would detonate in two hours, they said. Kota Police was informed about the presence of the caller in the city's railway station area later in the night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gourav Yadav said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:43 IST
Man arrested in Kota for making hoax calls about bombs in Mumbai hostel, Bengaluru office

A 36-year-old man was detained from a hotel here on Tuesday for allegedly making hoax calls threatening to blow up an MLA hostel in Mumbai and a software firm's office in Bengaluru, police said. The man allegedly called up Mumbai and Bengaluru police on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and told them that bombs kept at the hostel and the software company's office would detonate in two hours, they said.

Kota Police was informed about the presence of the caller in the city's railway station area later in the night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gourav Yadav said. A police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Jain and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hingad detained the caller, identified as Piyush Purohit, from a hotel near the railway station under the Bhimganjmandi police station area on Tuesday morning, the SP said.

He is a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district and lives with his parents in Maharashtra's Dhule, he added. On initial interrogation, the man admitted that he had made the hoax calls under the influence of alcohol and to gain sympathy from his family, Yadav said.

No criminal background of the hoax caller has come up so far, and Mumbai and Bengaluru police have been informed about his detention, the SP added. Purohit used to work at a call centre but is unemployed at present, Sub-Inspector Chetan Sharma of Bhimganjmandi police station said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...

Amnesty halts India operations, saying it is being silenced

The human rights group Amnesty International halted work in India on Tuesday, accusing the government of having frozen its bank accounts as punishment for speaking out about alleged rights abuses. Amnesty said Prime Minister Narendra Modis ...

VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health.The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morn...

High road at Chilling: India builds Himalayan bridges and highways to match China

Ligen Eliyas deftly turns the excavators hydraulic arm to push a huge boulder into the Zanskar river below in a cloud of dust, clearing another bit of land for a strategic highway that India is hurriedly building near the Chinese border. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020