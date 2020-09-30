Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi 'hopeful' as she and Mnuchin speak on coronavirus aid, plan further talks

"The two went over the provisions of the updated Heroes Act and agreed to speak again tomorrow," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter, referring to a $2.2 trillion measure unveiled on Monday by House of Representatives Democrats . Pelosi has taken the lead for Democrats in trying to reach a compromise with the Trump administration on a further coronavirus relief bill.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 05:02 IST
Pelosi 'hopeful' as she and Mnuchin speak on coronavirus aid, plan further talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for about 50 minutes and making plans for further talks on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful," Pelosi told reporters who asked whether agreement on additional coronavirus relief could be reached this week. Her discussion with Mnuchin on Tuesday was their third conversation in as many days. "The two went over the provisions of the updated Heroes Act and agreed to speak again tomorrow," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter, referring to a $2.2 trillion measure unveiled on Monday by House of Representatives Democrats .

Pelosi has taken the lead for Democrats in trying to reach a compromise with the Trump administration on a further coronavirus relief bill. Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had been pressing for a $3.4 trillion relief package, but scaled back their demands by over a trillion dollars. House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern told reporters that lawmakers could take up the legislation as soon as Wednesday but that a lot depended on Pelosi's next conversation with Mnuchin.

"We're trying to figure out ... whether or not they're willing to, you know, negotiate," McGovern said. "We're making a lot of compromises ... so we'll see what they say." In an interview with CNBC, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow made clear that the White House still viewed the $2.2 trillion figure as too high.

"There are things, I think, that both sides agree with, but then the other team wants a gigantic package and we don't think we need that," he said. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said previously that President Donald Trump would be willing to sign a $1.3 trillion measure. Pelosi on Monday urged the Trump administration to raise its offer.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debateRepublican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivot...

Napa Valley wineries menaced by wildfire, as second California blaze kills 3

Firefighters in Northern California on Tuesday struggled to make headway against two fast-moving, destructive wildfires, one threatening towns and wineries in Napa Valley and another that killed three people in the Cascade foothills closer ...

Ahead of their first debate, Biden releases his tax returns in challenge to Trump

Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to d...

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in the executives first stock grant since 2011. Tim has brought unparalleled innova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020