Left Menu
Development News Edition

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The attack and subsequent condemnation come after the US threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's administration reins in Iran-backed armed groups responsible for frequent rocket fire and roadside bomb attacks targeting the American presence in the country. “We are outraged by yesterday's rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:03 IST
US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and subsequent condemnation come after the US threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's administration reins in Iran-backed armed groups responsible for frequent rocket fire and roadside bomb attacks targeting the American presence in the country.

"We are outraged by yesterday's rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. In response to the embassy closure threats, the prime minister's spokesman said in his weekly news conference Tuesday that the closure of any diplomatic mission would have detrimental consequences for regional security.

"The withdrawal or closure of any diplomatic mission of any country will have disastrous repercussions for the entire region," said Ahmed Mulla Talal. He said the al-Kadhimi administration rejected any attempts to turn Iraq into an arena of conflict between the US and Iran.

The attacks have not let up, despite the US threats. On Tuesday a roadside bomb targeted a convoy carrying materials for the US-led coalition in Babylon province, south of Baghdad, according to a military statement. There were no casualties.

A Katyusha rocket attack struck a residential home killing six civilians, all women, and children, the night before. Initially, Iraq's military reported five killed, but one child died of severe wounds overnight. Iraqi security officials believe the rocket was intended for nearby Baghdad airport, a frequent target of such attacks, where US troops maintain a presence.

The attack was not claimed by any group, but US officials believe Shiite militias aligned with Iran are responsible for that attack and others that have targeted Americans on a near-daily basis in recent weeks. Often, they have targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad, within the heavily fortified Green Zone, and US troops present on Iraqi bases as well as the Baghdad airport. Roadside bombs have also frequently targeted convoys carrying equipment destined for US-led coalition forces. "We have made the point before that the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remains the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq," Ortagus said. "These militias pose an unacceptable danger to everyone in Iraq, from diplomatic officials and facilities to Iraqi activists and families."

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...

Firmenich Opens New Era in Ingredient Creation with Launch of Biotech and Naturals Pilot Plant in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, is proud to announce the opening of its new biotechnology and naturals pilot plant and laboratory in Geneva. Benefiti...

Rajasthan govt decides to give 30 pc PDS shops to women

The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added. ...

28 working for Bengaluru Metro found COVID-19 positive since resumption of services: Official

As many as 28 people associated with the Metro Rail here have tested positive for coronavirus since the services resumed on September 7 after remaining suspended for over five months due to lockdown, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020