DMK accuses CBI of not acting fairly in Babri case, calls it a "caged parrot"
DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has failed to act fairly in the Babri mosque demolition case and that it has become a "caged parrot" of the BJP-led Centre.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:05 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has failed to act fairly in the Babri mosque demolition case and that it has become a "caged parrot" of the BJP-led Centre. Despite the Supreme Court's judgment that "the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship," the CBI failed to prove the conspiracy in the case and it was a blow to the rule of law, he said.
Destroying any place of worship was injustice and a gross illegal act, Stalin said in a statement reacting to the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the case by a CBI Special Court in Lucknow. The CBI, which should have acted in an impartial and fair manner with a sense of caution, 'failed' to do so and "has become a caged parrot of the BJP-led Centre today, which is shameful," the DMK chief alleged.
Also, he accused the probe agency of "irresponsible and negligent attitude", claiming it relinquished its duty under the Criminal Procedure Code which would have long term consequences and was a cause of concern. All the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted in the case by the Lucknow court which said there was no conclusive proof against them.
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- MK Stalin
- BJP
- Babri mosque
- DMK
- Lucknow
- MM Joshi
- LK Advani
ALSO READ
DMK MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Adverse impact of holding NEET exam leading to student suicides'
Cong alleges govt monopolising airports, BJP says transparency ensured
India Against Corruption movement, AAP propped by RSS-BJP to bring down UPA govt: Rahul
Let Chennai airport be developed to international standards: DMK MP
SAD leaders meet BJP president Nadda over farm bills