Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri Masjid episode an acid test for Constitution: Former Home Secy Godbole

Former Home Secretary Madhav Godbole on Wednesday said that the Babri Masjid episode is an acid test of the constitution and all the values which are laid down in the constitution including secularism and fraternity have been reduced to dust in this episode.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:27 IST
Babri Masjid episode an acid test for Constitution: Former Home Secy Godbole
Former Home Secretary Madhav Godbole speaking to ANI in Pune on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Home Secretary Madhav Godbole on Wednesday said that the Babri Masjid episode is an acid test of the constitution and all the values which are laid down in the constitution including secularism and fraternity have been reduced to dust in this episode. "It is an acid test of the constitution. But the system has failed the constitution," Godbole told ANI.

"The Supreme Court in its judgment had said that it was a criminal act to bring down the mosque. If this criminal act escapes punishment then this is a sad day for the country," he added. Godbole further said, "If the court says that the CBI has not produced enough evidence to convince it that there was a conspiracy, then it is a failure of the governmental system."

Madhav Godbole was home secretary of India at the time of Babri Masjid demolition and had resigned over the same issue later. He is also the author of a book namely 'The Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dilemma: An acid test for India's Constitution'. "I don't want to give it a communal colour as it was a land dispute. Over a period of time, it came to be seen as a communal issue. But there cannot be a doubt that after the partition, it was one of the biggest issues which divided people," he added.

The former home secretary further said that governments may come and go but the system remains and it needs to be questioned which kind of system is required for the country. "After 28 years also we are not able to go to the roots of the problem then there must be a problem somewhere. Governments may come and go but the system remains. Is this the system which we want?" he asked.

"This judgment gives a punishment that a criminal act can go unpunished before the court of law. It is only over a period of time that we can set right this kind of a message which goes by a case of this kind. A vigilant media is required for this purpose," he added. In its judgement pronounced today, a special CBI court said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict. While six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the 32 accused. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Consider surrender of prisoners in phased manner, activist urges Delhi Minister, others

An activist and lawyer has made a representation before Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain, chairman High Power Committee Justice Hima Kohli, DG Prison Tihar and others suggesting that a mechanism for surrendering of prisoners be conside...

Court dismisses plea challenging order for FIR against real estate promoters in cheating case

A Delhi court has dismissed a petition challenging a magistrate courts order which directed the police to register an FIR against a real estate firm and two of its promoters for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating a flat-buyer in a hou...

Three-member panel to monitor probe into death of Mahoba trader

A three-member committee has been constituted to monitor probe into the death of Mahoba trader Indrakant Tripathi, an official said on Wednesday. The panel has been constituted by K Satyanarain IG, Chirtrakoot Range. Earlier, a special...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement will get relief i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020