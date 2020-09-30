UK government reaches compromise with rebels on COVID-19 regulations - BBC

UK government reaches compromise with rebels on COVID-19 regulations - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:51 IST
The British government has reached a compromise with members of the ruling party over a disagreement on how much say parliament has on the imposition of regulations to restrict the spread of COVID-19, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.
"Sounds like compromise IS done btw Govt and rebels with enough in it to avert bigger bust up," Kuenssberg tweeted ahead of a debate in parliament. She said Health Secretary Matt Hancock would set out the terms of the compromise in that debate.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Matt Hancock
- COVID
- BBC
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; 'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88 and more
IED targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad, no injuries - British embassy
People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Explosive device hits British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad, no injuries - embassy
Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq