BSF officer shoots self with service rifle in Jammu

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in a camp here, police said. Sub-Inspector Chakerpani Prasad Tiwari (56), posted with 12th Battalion, shot himself in the head at Garoda border outpost in Gajansu area on the outskirts of Jammu, a police official said.

Tiwari, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was rushed to sub-district hospital in Marh where he was declared brought dead by doctors. According to police, it is a case of death by suicide.

Police have started inquest proceedings into the incident, the official said, adding that the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.