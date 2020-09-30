17-year-old apprehended for duping Delhi-based man

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended from Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man on the pretext of updating KYC of his bank account, police said on Wednesday. They said that one Ishtikar Ahmad, who works in a saloon at Defence Colony, reported on September 7 that he was duped of Rs 10,000. Thereafter, a case was registered at Defence Colony police station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said. During investigation, bank account details of the beneficiary and details of the alleged phone numbers were obtained. A technical analysis revealed that fraudsters were from Jamtara in Jharkhand, police said. Thereafter, a police team proceeded for Jamtara and disguised themselves as surveyors of telecom companies and started roaming in the area to collect information about their targets. On Tuesday, the boy was apprehended, the officer said. Mobile phone used for calling and online banking transactions and the ATM card of the account in which the cheated amount was transferred have been recovered from him, police said, adding that he has also cheated five to six people of different states.