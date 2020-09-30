Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal one of the most peaceful states in the country: Mamata

Banerjee also said that fake propaganda is being used to divert the attention of the common people and create "mental terrorism". She urged senior police officers of the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar to be 'proactive' to stop the spread of fake news via social networking platforms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:48 IST
Bengal one of the most peaceful states in the country: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday claimed that West Bengal is one of the most peaceful states in the country and those who are concerned about the law and order here should look at the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Banerjee, who was speaking at an administrative review meeting at Siliguri, did not name anyone but apparently hit out at the BJP-led government in UP for the recent gangrape of a Dalit girl in Hathras district.

"Those who talk about the law and order in West Bengal must see what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Bengal is the most peaceful state in India," she said at the meeting held in Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat in Siliguri. Banerjee also said that fake propaganda is being used to divert the attention of the common people and create "mental terrorism".

She urged senior police officers of the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Coochbehar to be 'proactive' to stop the spread of fake news via social networking platforms. "These days problems are created by spreading fake news through social networking platforms. I ask the SPs, ICs to play a proactive role. People are spreading lies to create trouble. Once you come to know about it block them instantly.

Police have got a bigger responsibility. "False propaganda, bad propaganda, and fake propaganda are being carried out these days to create disturbance... The whole idea is to divert your attention from what is actually happening to something else. This is a clever ploy. We have to keep watch on it so that people live in our state peacefully," Banerjee said.

Stating that public representatives must also keep a watch on it, she said "These days mental terrorism is much more devastating than physical terrorism.. We have to stop this at any cost," Banerjee said. The chief minister also accused the BSF of getting into the interior areas, which is not in its scope of work, and threatening the locals.

Directing the police to keep a close watch to check on such incidents as well as curb smuggling in the border districts, Banerjee said that at times some policemen help the BSF personnel. Her comments came in the backdrop of CBI booking a BSF officer for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border.

The CBI had booked a senior BSF officer, his son and three others for cattle smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The central investigating agency had also conducted raids at several places in and around Kolkata and in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in

Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the European Union are sheltering in forests and ruined former factory buildings near Bosnias border with Croatia, with the cold setting in and conditions becoming more miserable.On a cold Wednesday morn...

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Kentuckys attorney general is seeking to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public. Attorney General Daniel Camerons office filed a motion We...

KMSS to float political party on October 2

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti KMSS on Wednesday said that it will launch its proposed political party on Gandhi Jayanti to fight the Assam assembly elections due in March-April, 2021. KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia told a press conferen...

IPL 13: Abhishek did 'exceptional job', says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised bowler Abhishek Sharma for his exceptional performance against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The length he bowled was outstanding. Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020