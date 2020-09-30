Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJEPC welcomes DGFT notification allowing it to endorse amendment in records

Such parcels can be re-exported or returned to the country accompanied by technical certificates to be issued by GJEPC, the statement added. The GJEPC is the nodal agency for Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and undertakes all KP certification within the country, as well as assisting the government's representation on international fora on all KP-related matters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:09 IST
GJEPC welcomes DGFT notification allowing it to endorse amendment in records

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday welcomed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) notification permitting amendments to the records in KP certificates based on standard operating procedures. "The notification is a step towards further enhancing ease of doing business in the sector. This will smoothen the clearance import parcels of rough diamond held due to technical errors at the customs end," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

Shah added that India imports 1,514.70 lakh karats of rough diamonds for cutting and polishing in the country, and KP is a pre-requisite for each shipment imported. DGFT issued the notification on Monday.

As per the procedure, KP certificates are received from the KP-issuing authority abroad for clearance of rough diamonds imported from abroad. As per the notification, in case the KP-issuing authority of such exporting country indicates any change in writing after the issuance of the certificate, DGFT has empowered GJEPC to endorse those changes based on which the clearance of the goods will be permitted by the customs.

The council will also have the authority to endorse the e-mail communication from the KP certificate-issuing authority abroad for cases of re-export authorised by the customs. Such parcels can be re-exported or returned to the country accompanied by technical certificates to be issued by GJEPC, the statement added.

The GJEPC is the nodal agency for Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and undertakes all KP certification within the country, as well as assisting the government's representation on international fora on all KP-related matters. KPCS is an international mechanism mandated by the UN to stop the trade of 'conflict diamonds', which were being used to finance wars against legitimate governments.

The Kimberley Process (KP) is of tripartite nature consisting of member states and regional economic integration organisations that are eligible to trade in rough diamonds as participants and the civil society and Industry as observers. There are 56 participants representing 82 countries, with the European community counting as a single participant.

The participants include all major rough diamond producing, exporting and trading countries..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish welcome baby girl

American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday local time, saying she and her Jumanji The Next Level star husband welcomed daughter Kaor...

AgniKul Cosmos inks agreement with Alaska Aerospace

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI AgniKul Cosmos, a city-based start up incubated at IIT, Madras, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Alaska Aerospace Corporation in the U.S. for the test launch of Agnibaan launch vehicle. AgniKul Cosmos is...

31.4% spring slide for a US economy likely to shrink in 2020

The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession...

Migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in

Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the European Union are sheltering in forests and ruined former factory buildings near Bosnias border with Croatia, with the cold setting in and conditions becoming more miserable.On a cold Wednesday morn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020