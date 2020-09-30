PWD engineer suspended

A PWD executive engineer was suspended on Wednesday for not joining his new place of posting following his transfer and being absent from the office without taking leave. PWD's Executive Engineer Anupam Saxena was suspended after it was found that he had not complied with an order transferring him from Pauri to Askot

He was also found absent from his office without getting his leave sanctioned, officials here said. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat issued the order of his suspension on the recommendation of the PWD chief engineer for the official's arbitrary attitude and non-compliance with the orders of senior officials.