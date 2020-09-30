NIA arrests key accused in FICN case from Malda

Left Menu
Further investigation in the case is on to unravel the full chain of conspiracy and the network of the FICN racketeers, the NIA release said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:18 IST
The National Investigation Agency(NIA) on Wednesday arrested from West Bengal's Malda district a 'key accused' in the seizure of FICN from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, a NIA release said. Tausif Alam alias Bulu Seikh, a resident of Mohanpur of Malda district, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the recovery of FICN which had face value of Rs 2,49,500 from Ghaziabad in December 2019, it said.

The UP Anti Terrorist Squad had seized the FICN from a resident of Bihar at Ghaziabad railway station, the release said. The NIA took over the case in February 2020 and according to the primary investigation Tausif Alam had smuggled the fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from Bangladesh and supplied it to various consignees in different parts of the country.

Malda has emerged as the corridor for the smuggling of FICN from Bangladesh. Further investigation in the case is on to unravel the full chain of conspiracy and the network of the FICN racketeers, the NIA release said.

