Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. targets only one percent of Chinese students over security-White House official

"It's a surgical approach," Pottinger said in a online event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, referring to the administration's policy of denying student visas to Chinese nationals it considers a security risk. "President Trump has taken action to target roughly one percent of that massive number, to target military-affiliated Chinese researchers who are in some cases here under false pretenses or even false identities," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 06:22 IST
U.S. targets only one percent of Chinese students over security-White House official

The United States is targeting only about one percent of the 400,000 Chinese students in the United States over China's bid to gather U.S. technology and other information, a top White House said official said on Wednesday.

Matt Pottinger, the deputy White House national security adviser who has been a leading figure in the development of President Donald Trump's China policy, said the vast majority of Chinese students were welcome. "It's a surgical approach," Pottinger said in a online event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, referring to the administration's policy of denying student visas to Chinese nationals it considers a security risk.

"President Trump has taken action to target roughly one percent of that massive number, to target military-affiliated Chinese researchers who are in some cases here under false pretenses or even false identities," he said. Other cases involve individuals who have come to the United States to gain access to "technologies that would be useful to Chinese military advancement or to the repression of their own people," he added.

Pottinger said the overwhelming majority of Chinese students were "people that we're glad to have here, and many will stay here and start great businesses." The U.S. action against Chinese students has come at a time when China-U.S. relations have sunk to the lowest point in decades in the run-up to Trump's Nov. 3 re-election bid. The world's two biggest economies have clashed over issues ranging from trade and human rights to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

The U.S. State Department said this month the United States had revoked visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks. China called this a violation of human rights. Washington said the action followed a May 29 proclamation by Trump in response to China's curbs on democracy in Hong Kong.

The large number of Chinese students studying in the United States bring significant revenue to U.S. universities, although the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted returns to campus this fall.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020