W Cape sending resources to assist collapsed building

Winde said all the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:16 IST
W Cape sending resources to assist collapsed building
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • South Africa

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, says the provincial government is closely monitoring and sending resources to assist the emergency response to a building collapse in George, Southern Cape. 

A multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street, collapsed on Monday afternoon with 75 construction workers on the site at the time of the incident.

Winde said all the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response.

“At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage. The Western Cape Government is sending personnel support as well as emergency response support,” Winde said.

The Premier has urged the public to allow emergency services officials the space to carry out their duties and not put their own lives at risk by traveling to the site.

Five declared dead

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, George Municipality confirmed that a total of five people have been declared dead.

“Twenty-six patients have been removed from the rubble of the collapsed multi-story construction site, leaving 49 persons unaccounted for. Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building.

“Safety equipment including safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves are needed. If anyone can assist, please deliver to Garden Route District Municipality Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria,” the municipality said.

The municipality added that Victoria Street remains closed for access at the York Street intersection, as well as midway down the street and urged the public to access the municipal building via the Progress Street gate.

“The Victoria Street gate to the George Municipal Building is not accessible to pedestrians or vehicles. We request the public to please avoid this general area due to the constant presence of moving emergency vehicles and personnel,” the municipality said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

