After Hathras, woman dies after gang-rape in UP's Balrampur

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped by two men in UP's Balrampur district, an incident which comes amid nationwide outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case. Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma, quoting the victim's family, said the woman, who worked with a private firm, returned home in a serious condition on Tuesday.

The girl looked dazed and had an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hands. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way, said the SP. When the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped, SP Verma said.

Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP said. Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!" "The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately," he added with a hashtag #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP" on his Twitter handle.

The Balrampur case comes at a time when there is a widespread outrage over the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras. A 19-year-old Dalit was allegedly sexually assaulted by four upper caste men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.