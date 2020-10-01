Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation for soldier's kin

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh along with a government job to a family member of Lance Naik Karnail Singh of 10 JAK RIF, who laid down his life on the Line of Control during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir

Paying homage to the slain soldier and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister said Lance Naik Karnail Singh laid down his life fighting fearlessly for the country and the grateful nation would not forget his supreme sacrifice which would act as an inspiration for the generations to come, an official release said here

The soldier belonged to Loha Khera village in Sangrur district and is survived by his parents, wife and a one-year-old son.