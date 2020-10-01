Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation for soldier's kin

Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation for soldier's kinPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh along with a government job to a family member of Lance Naik Karnail Singh of 10 JAK RIF, who laid down his life on the Line of Control during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir
Paying homage to the slain soldier and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister said Lance Naik Karnail Singh laid down his life fighting fearlessly for the country and the grateful nation would not forget his supreme sacrifice which would act as an inspiration for the generations to come, an official release said here
The soldier belonged to Loha Khera village in Sangrur district and is survived by his parents, wife and a one-year-old son.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarinder Singh
- Punjab
- Loha Khera
- Sangrur
ALSO READ
Will challenge Essential Commodities Act in court, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Amarinder Singh thanks Gardkari for road project in Punjab
Why is SAD still with NDA, asks Amarinder Singh
Amarinder Singh's ISI comment sullies the sanctity of his office: BJP
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh holds sit-in protest against agri laws