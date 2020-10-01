Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now, no police officer can force 'good Samaritan' to disclose identity

The government on Thursday said it has come out with rules for the protection of 'good Samaritans' under which no police officer can force the person to disclose his/her identity or other personal details. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has inserted a new section 134A for the protection of good Samaritans who come to the aid of road accident victims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:53 IST
Now, no police officer can force 'good Samaritan' to disclose identity

The government on Thursday said it has come out with rules for the protection of 'good Samaritans' under which no police officer can force the person to disclose his/her identity or other personal details. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has inserted a new section 134A for the protection of good Samaritans who come to the aid of road accident victims. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has published the rules for their protection.

The rules provide for the Rights of Good Samaritan, which include that the person shall be treated respectfully without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, nationality, caste or sex, MoRTH said in a statement. "No police officer or any other person shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address or any such other personal details. However, he may voluntarily choose to disclose the same," the statement said.

The rules also provide that every public and private hospital shall publish a charter in Hindi, English and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location and on their website, stating the rights of good Samaritans under the Act and the rules made thereunder. Further, if a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in a case in which he has acted as a good Samaritan, he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of this rule, for which detailed guidelines and process have been mentioned.

"... the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, viz. "Protection of good Samaritans" which provides that a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan's negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance," the statement said. It added that the Central government may by rules provide for the procedure for questioning or examination of the good Samaritan, disclosure of personal information and other such related matters.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Subway bread isn't bread, Irish court says

Irelands Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, whic...

EC warns of action if social media misused to promote caste, communal violence in Bihar polls

The Election Commission on Thursday warned of stern action on proven reports about misuse of social media to promote communal and caste violence during the Bihar assembly polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted the poll pane...

MSP for crops increased steadily during past six years of NDA government: Jitendra

Hitting out at the Opposition for protests against three recently enacted agriculture laws, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the NDA government has effected a steady hike in minimum support price MSP for crops to help increase...

Two French journalists seriously wounded after shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two French journalists working for Le Monde newspaper were in a serious condition on Thursday after shelling by Azeri forces in the town of Martuni in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and will be repatriated to France as soon as possible, offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020