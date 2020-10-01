Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us,” he said in a purported video shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter. The development came as a video surfaced purportedly showing Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar meeting the family at their home, where he allegedly asked the woman’s father to “reconsider” if he wants to stick with the statement or change it.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:04 IST
Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against “repeatedly changing” their statement. The father of the woman, whose death has triggered a massive outrage in the country and sharp criticism for the UP government, said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The father, around 50, claimed that he was “pressured” into going to a police station where the district magistrate and police officials made three members of his family sign some document. “But we are not satisfied with this. My daughter's case should be probed by the CBI and monitored by a Supreme Court judge. We are under pressure from officials and confined to our home while the media has also been disallowed from meeting us,” he said in a purported video shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

The development came as a video surfaced purportedly showing Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar meeting the family at their home, where he allegedly asked the woman’s father to “reconsider” if he wants to stick with the statement or change it. “Aap apni vishwasniyata khatam mat kariye. Media wale main aapko bata doon… aaj abhi aadhe chale gaye, kal subah tak aadhe aur nikal jaenge aur 2-4 din bachenge ... Hum hi bas khade hain aapke saath mein, thik hai. Ab aapki ichha hai, aapko baar-baar bayaan badalna hai, nahi badalna hai... (You should not destroy your credibility. About the media, I must tell you, half of them have left today… the other half would leave by tomorrow morning... two or four more days maybe. Only we are standing by your side, alright. Now, it is up to you whether you want to change your statement repeatedly or not...),” DM Laxkar tells the victim's father according to the video on social media. A woman member of the family claimed they were being pressured by the district magistrate and feared “these people now won't let us live here”, according to another purported video. “Un logon ne mummy ke ulte seedhe video bana rakhe hain, us time haalat aise the ke jiske jo mu mein aa raha tha wo hum log bole ja rahe the... ab ye log humein yahan rehne nahi denge. Ye DM zyada hi chaalbaazi kar rahe hain, pressure daal rahe zabardasti... keh rah eke tum logon ki baton ka bharosa nahi hai, zabardasti bayaan badal rahe. Papa ko bulwa rahe keh rahe bayaan badalne se tumhari wo rahegi, hum log doosri jagah chale jaenge. (They have made random videos of mother's statements. Soon after the incident, the situation was such that we were speaking anything that came to our minds... But now they (administration) won't let us live here anymore. This DM is a trickster, he is pressuring us. Says we are not reliable, we are changing our statement. They asked our father and told him that we lose credibility if we change the statement, we (administrators) will be sent to some other place (transfer),” the sobbing woman alleged.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India, Myanmar working towards operationalising Sittwe port by first quarter of 2021: Shringla

India and Myanmar are working towards operationalising the Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday while emphasising on New Delhis resolve to further expand ties with the neighbouring...

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020