22-yr-old man dies of suicide in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Rohini area here, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Aman, a resident of Sector-11, they added. Information was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station regarding the incident on Wednesday at 12.55 am, the police said. A post-mortem examination was conducted, they added

On Wednesday, Ram Niwas, father of the deceased, filed a complaint alleging that three people were responsible for the death of his son who had uploaded a video on social media before killing himself, a senior police officer said. A scrutiny of the video has revealed that one of them was a friend of the victim, he said

An inquiry is being conducted on the basis of video and examination of alleged persons, the police added.