100-day campaign to be launched to provide piped water supply in schools, anganwadi centres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to all sarpanchs and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to all sarpanchs and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Prime Minister, who released 'Margdarshika' for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on September 29, also spoke about launching of '100 days campaign' on October 2 to ensure piped safe water in schools and anganwadi centres across the country, a Jal Shakti Ministry release said on Thursday.

The release said he appealed to the states to make best use of this campaign to ensure provision of potable piped water supply in these public institutions. It said ensuring safe water to children was a priority as they are the most vulnerable to water-borne diseases, therefore provisions have been made under Jal Jeevan Mission for ensuring safe water through tap water connection in schools, anganwadi centres, health care centres, etc.

National Jal Jeevan Mission has reached out to states to launch this campaign on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2020. During this 100-day campaign, gram sabhas will be convened and resolution passed for providing safe water in all schools, anganwadi centres and other public institutions in the village in the next 100 days.

These facilities will be operated and maintained by the gram panchayat or its sub-committee - village water and sanitation committee or `paani samiti'. As 'nodal department' will spearhead the campaign by involving gram panchayats.

"This campaign will go a long-way in ensuring safe water supply to our children that will positively impact their health and overall development. This will be a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary," the release said. Gujarat government is organizing an event at Porbander on Gandhi Jayanti in which Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will declare that four districts of the state - Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Porbandar, and Anand have 100 percent household tap water connections coverage.

The event will also be joined virtually by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat through video conference from Delhi. The 100-day campaign to provide assured piped water supply in anganwadi centres and schools will be launched during the event, the release said.

In Gujarat, the tap water coverage in rural households is 79.85 percent as on date and the state has provided tap water connections to 7.70 lakh households in 2020-21. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims at the universal coverage of tap water connection to every rural home by 2024.

The ministry said in another release that the Prime Minister reached out to all sarpanchs and gram pradhans of the country through a letter dated September 29 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). In his letter, the Prime Minister highlighted how the scarcity of water adversely affects women and children and appealed to sarpanchs and gram pradhans to continue their efforts towards providing tap water connection to every household in the villages, especially poor and marginalized sections.(ANI)

