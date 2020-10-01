Left Menu
Mizoram Home minister lauds Assam Rifles

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has also allocated Rs 1300 lakh for development of bamboo in Mizoram in 2020-2021 fiscal for which sanction order is awaited, he said. To commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several programmes are being organised by Assam Rifles starting Thursday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:22 IST
Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Thursday praised Assam Rifles for its "outstanding service" to the Mizo community and protecting the borders of the state. Gracing the ceremonial bamboo plantation being organised by Assam Rifles at Lammual (Assam Rifles ground) here on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Lalchamliana said that the country's oldest paramilitary force has served the Mizo community in various ways for over 100 years.

"I hope that they continue helping us in times to come," he said. The minister's comment came after a spar between the state home department and the paramilitary force over alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols in August.

Paying rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Lalchamliana said that Mahatma Gandhi was not only a dedicated believer of selfless service for humanity but was also a great lover of nature and its diversity. "He always emphasized the symbiotic relation between nature and human beings and his theory of non-violence was equally applicable to nature and all its forms," he said.

The Mizoram government, he said, is converging two schemes - the Socio Economic Development Policy (SEDP) and the National Bamboo Mission (NBM) - to frame one major programme. At least 213 beneficiaries were selected for bamboo plantation who were provided with 81,000 secondary hardened tissue culture bamboo plantlets under the scheme, he said.

According to him, the state government allocated Rs 131 lakh for bamboo development and a total outlay of Rs 350 lakh was also received under the NBM-centrally sponsored scheme (CSR) during the fiscal 2019-2020. The North Eastern Council (NEC) has also allocated Rs 1300 lakh for development of bamboo in Mizoram in 2020-2021 fiscal for which sanction order is awaited, he said.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several programmes are being organised by Assam Rifles starting Thursday. A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme will be organised by the force on Friday, in which governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will be present.

