Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police prevents youth from joining terror ranks in Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal has apprehended a youth who was misled to join terrorist ranks and he was then counselled and handed over to his parents, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:43 IST
J-K Police prevents youth from joining terror ranks in Ganderbal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal has apprehended a youth who was misled to join terrorist ranks and he was then counselled and handed over to his parents, police said on Thursday. On the basis of credible input from various security agencies, Ganderbal Police apprehended a youth identified as Umar Nazir, a resident of Ganderbal.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject was in constant touch over social media with some suspects in Bandipora and Pulwama, and had developed a tendency to join terror ranks," police said. The youth received proper counsel in presence of his parents.

Community members and his parents have expressed their gratitude to Ganderbal Police for this kind gesture and thereby saving the life of the youth, as per the police's statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...

More Metro trains from October 5

Services of the Metro Railway in the city will be available for longer duration between Kavi Subhash and Noapara stations from October 5, an official said here on Thursday. Metro Railway will run 122 services from Monday, increasing it from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020