UP cops seize Rs 25 lakh illicit whiskey en route to Bengal from Haryana; 2 held

Whiskey worth Rs 25 lakh being illegally transported from Haryana to West Bengal was seized in Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Friday, adding two men who were injured in a gunfight with the security personnel were arrested.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Whiskey worth Rs 25 lakh being illegally transported from Haryana to West Bengal was seized in Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Friday, adding two men who were injured in a gunfight with the security personnel were arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said around 350 cartons of the liquor (Imperial Blue) were seized from a truck which was going from Ambala to Kolkata. "The liquor seized is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh," he said.

The officer said the truck was intercepted in Dadri police station area late on Thursday night after a gunfight broke out between the policemen and the two accused, who got hit on their legs. "The accused got injured in retaliatory firing and were taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken into custody," DCP Singh said. The liquor cartons were hid in between pieces of gypsum in the truck, he said.

Those held have been identified as Hardeep Kumar, a native of Fatehgarh district in UP, and Haakim Yadav, who belongs to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police added.

