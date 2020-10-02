Left Menu
HC slams SDMC over inadequate measures to remove water from flooded basements in Greater Kailash-II

Advocates Tushar Gupta and Shaan Mohan contended that the situation at ground remained the same and the corporation had done nothing except wasting time. Taking note of flooding of basements in Greater Kailash-II, the High Court had earlier directed the SDMC to find an immediate solution keeping in mind the need to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has slammed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation over inadequate measures to remove water from flooded basements in Greater Kailash-II here, saying steps taken by it do not inspire confidence. The high court said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is the main body to look into the issue, with the problem of drainage being their liability and they cannot pass the buck on any other body.

Justice Najmi Waziri directed the Public Works Department of the Delhi government along with three members of the resident welfare association to clean stormwater drains and conduct video recording of the proceedings. The high court was also directed to use drone photography and work along with corporations to clean the stormwater drainage. Rapping the corporation, the high court observed, "The measures taken by SDMC to drain out the water is completely inadequate. An apathetic and rudimentary level of work has been done." It said the houses in the area have become inhabitable due to inundation by water causing inconvenience to people.

"Steps taken by SDMC do not inspire confidence. It has not done anything except increasing capacity of water pumps for taking out excess water," the high court said while posting the matter for December 2. It also directed SDMC to visit the houses of the petitioners and the persons who have annexed photographs of inundated basements in the petition and come out with a system in place within 10 days.

Advocate Puja Kalra, appearing for the civic body, told the court that water pumps have been installed to pump 600 liters of water per minute and it is coordinating with several agencies, including the Central Ground Water Board. Advocates Tushar Gupta and Shaan Mohan contended that the situation at ground remained the same and the corporation had done nothing except wasting time.

Taking note of flooding of basements in Greater Kailash-II, the High Court had earlier directed the SDMC to find an immediate solution keeping in mind the need to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases. It had said that a solution has to be found right away especially, "keeping mind the need to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases, in the already fearful atmosphere of the dreadful pandemic".

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier opposed the submission and said there was no ongoing construction and the Metro-line commissioned way back in 2018, and that in any case, metro construction was roughly 15 meters deep from the surface level. The high court was hearing a plea by residents Sadhana Mohan and others aggrieved by water accumulating in the basements of their properties and the neighborhood due to lack of drainage through the system installed. In their plea, the residents said the water level rose from about 1.5 feet to 4 feet, rendering the properties unusable, damaging them extensively, and causing immense difficulties to the occupants/owners of the buildings.

It also poses threat to the life and limb of the occupants, as it may cause electrical short-circuit because of extensive water seepage in the walls, the plea added.

