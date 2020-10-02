Left Menu
No breakthrough, but Brexit deal still possible, Merkel says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:13 IST
No breakthrough, but Brexit deal still possible, Merkel says
Signs that Britain might be going back on the withdrawal agreement on the terms of its departure from the European Union are "bitter" but there is still scope for an agreement to be reached on future ties, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I can't announce a breakthrough," she said. "As long as negotiations on Brexit are ongoing, I'm optimistic."

She added that much would ride on what Britain wanted from a deal.

