Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration denied bail again as court says he may escape

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide and now on trial for terrorism, was denied bail on Friday for a second time, with the judge citing he might escape. “He does not admit that he is Rwandan, if he is released, he may escape to the place he calls home,” judge Adolphe Udahemuka said in a hearing in the capital Kigali.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:10 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration denied bail again as court says he may escape
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide and now on trial for terrorism, was denied bail on Friday for a second time, with the judge citing he might escape.

"He does not admit that he is Rwandan, if he is released, he may escape to the place he calls home," judge Adolphe Udahemuka said in a hearing in the capital Kigali. Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen who had been residing in the United States, was also denied bail last month, despite vowing not to try to escape from Rwanda during the trial, where he may face up to life imprisonment if convicted.

The political dissident, who says he was tricked into returning to Rwanda, declined to plead guilty to 13 charges facing him and demanded he be allowed to plead to each separate count. On Thursday, Rusesabagina's family called on the United States, the European Union and Belgium to appeal for his release from prison.

They say he has been denied his choice of defence lawyers and his defence team was instead appointed by the government. Rusesabagina remained silent in court after his bail was denied for a second time. He had requested bail on health grounds, saying he was ill and had a history of thrombosis, cancer and blood pressure-related ailments.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting by y...

Garg, Abhishek rescue SRH with fighting knocks, take side to 164/5 against CSK

A revamped Chennai Super Kings controlled the innings for a large part before youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 164 for five in their IPL match here on Friday. Their top guns not contribu...

Soccer-Bosnia to allow up to 2,000 fans at Euro playoffs, Nations League

Bosnia will allow up to 2,000 fans to attend their upcoming home games against Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 playoffs and the Netherlands in the Nations League, the Balkan countrys FA NSFS BIH said on Friday. In line with the UEFA execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020