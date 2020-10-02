Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada. Talking to BBC regional journalists, Johnson said: "I hope that we get a deal, it's up to our friends ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:31 IST
British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada.

Talking to BBC regional journalists, Johnson said: "I hope that we get a deal, it's up to our friends ... They've done a deal with Canada of a kind that we want - why shouldn't they do it with us? We're so near, we've been members for 45 years. It's all there, it's just up to them."

He also said there was "every chance to get a deal", adding: "It's up to our friends and partners to be commonsensical."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Transgender figures in politics around the world

By Tom Haynes LONDON, Oct 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Petra De Sutter, a gynecologist serving as a Green party member of the European Parliament, was named as deputy prime minister in Belgium this week - becoming the most senior transgen...

UK police probing COVID-positive lawmaker who took long train journey

A British lawmaker who made a long train journey from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19 is being investigated by the police. Scottish National Party SNP lawmaker Margaret Ferrier learned that her...

Belarus, Russia announce retaliatory sanctions against EU

Belarusian authorities on Friday announced they were imposing sanctions against the European Union, and threatened to revise the countrys diplomatic relations with the bloc, in response to EU sanctions on several dozen Belarus officials acc...

Mamata to lead protest march against Hathras rape on Saturday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march in the city on Saturday to protest against the alleged gang rape and death of the 19-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, TMC sources said. TMC sources said the dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020