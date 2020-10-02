Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Man, teen held for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl

The man and his accomplice have been arrested for the incident which took place in Wadrafnagar police station limits on September 27, and official said. "The girl has told us she had gone to the forest to bring soil when she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as Jaiprakash Agariya who also gave her drugs which rendered her unconscious.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:47 IST
C'garh: Man, teen held for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man from her village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The man and his accomplice have been arrested for the incident which took place in Wadrafnagar police station limits on September 27, and official said.

"The girl has told us she had gone to the forest to bring soil when she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as Jaiprakash Agariya who also gave her drugs which rendered her unconscious. He hit her and tried to strangle her," he said. "The girl has said she reached home the next day and was admitted in a local hospital. While her father's complaint to the police speaks of assault by some men, the girl said she was raped. Her statement was recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," he said.

A case was registered on Wednesday under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Agariya was held on Thursday and his accomplice Ghanshyam Sood on Friday, the official added.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US panel tackles race, poverty in virus vaccine priorities

A US advisory panel made recommendations Friday for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine, including a plea for special efforts by states and cities to get the shots to low-income minority groups. As expected, the panel recomm...

Senate Republicans push to confirm court pick Barrett despite Trump's COVID-19 status

Senate Republicans said on Friday they will carry on with the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite President Donald Trumps positive COVID-19 test, with Judiciary Committee hearings still set to begin...

TN CM, Dy CM attend events together for the first time days after standoff

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam together took part in public events here on Friday for the first time days after they crossed swords over who should be the ruling AIADMKs chief ministerial candidate fo...

WB police to create digitised map

Aiming at better policing without any confusion about jurisdiction isues the West Bengal Police has decided to create a digitised map for the over 600 police stations in the state, a senior official said on Friday. The state police will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020