Delhi Police registers case against protesters at Jantar Mantar for violating prohibitory orders
The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against protestors, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, for violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:39 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against protestors, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, for violation of prohibitory orders, officials said. Hundreds of civil society members, students, women, political leaders and NGOs reached the protest site on Friday evening, calling for harsh punishment for the accused in the Hathras gang rape case, while some demanded a fair investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the police said.
"As the protestors violated orders under section 144 of CrPC and other restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, a case under sections 188 of IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered against them at the Parliament Street police station," a senior police officer said. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, actor Swara Bhasker, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj and Left leaders Prakash Karat, Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat and D Raja were among those who attended the protest.
Social distancing norms went for a toss and some protesters were seen raising slogans without wearing masks. The police said they kept on asking participants to keep their masks on and maintain distance even as the number of protesters swelled.
On Thursday, the Delhi Police had said that no gathering would be allowed around India Gate due to imposition of section 144 of CrPC. They also said that gathering of up to 100 people was permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swara Bhasker
- Kejriwal
- Singh Rajput
- Dalit
- Sushant
- Prakash Karat
- Chandra Shekhar Aazad
ALSO READ
Asansol-based sculptor creates wax statue in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput
Kejriwal requests non-BJP parties to oppose 3 Bills related to agriculture sector in Rajya Sabha
Kejriwal appeals to all non-BJP parties to unite in RS to oppose farm bills
Kejriwal appeals to all non-BJP parties to unite in RS to oppose farm bills
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged drug peddler Rahul Vishram sent to judicial custody till Sept 23