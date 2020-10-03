Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: `Rape victim' ends life, family alleges cops did not act

on Friday, the police arrested three persons, including one of the alleged rapists. Late in the evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that a case be registered against the local police official, and two senior officials be shunted out.

PTI | Narsinghpur | Updated: 03-10-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:16 IST
MP: `Rape victim' ends life, family alleges cops did not act
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped by three men four days ago, committed suicide on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said. The woman's family alleged that the police did not register a complaint in the last three days. on Friday, the police arrested three persons, including one of the alleged rapists.

Late in the evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that a case be registered against the local police official, and two senior officials be shunted out. The shocking incident, which comes in the wake of Hathras rape-and-murder case, took place in Gadarwara area of the district.

On Friday, assistant sub-inspector Mishrilal Kodapa of Gotitoriya police outpost was suspended for laxity in duty, said Gadarwara Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) S R Yadav. "We registered a case today against Arvind and Parsu Choudhary, who belong to the same community as the victim, and another accused Anil Rai for gang-rape," Yadav informed.

"Arvind Choudhary has been arrested and a hunt has been launched for the other two," he added. The trio allegedly raped the woman on Monday when she was out in a field to cut grass for the cattle.

The SDOP, however, said the woman's two nieces who saw the incident stated that the accused caught hold of her and teased her, but did not confirm that she was raped. When they raised alarm, the accused fled, the two girls told police. The woman and her husband orally complained to the police on the same day but the complaint was not clear, Yadav claimed.

On Friday, when the woman went to fetch water from a tap, Leela Bai, another woman, allegedly taunted her, after which the victim went home and hanged herself, the police officer said. Her husband alleged in his complaint that they were trying to get a case registered for the last three days but to no avail.

"We have arrested Leela Bai. Besides, Motilal, Arvind's father too was arrested under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) as he had said something insulting to the woman," Yadav said. "We have registered a case of gang-rape and are investigating further," he added.

Late in the evening, Chief Minister Chouhan directed that a case should be filed against the in-charge of the police outpost who failed to register offence and he should be arrested, said a state government spokesperson. Chouhan also ordered immediate transfer of Narsinghpur additional superintendent of police andSub Divisional Officer of Police.

Crime against women would not be tolerated at any cost, the chief minister was quoted as saying.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal powered his way into the fourth round of his beloved French Open as his campaign for a record-extending 13th title picked up momentum with a merciless 6-1 6-4 6-0 demolition of Italian Stefano Travaglia on Frid...

Commission says Pence-Harris debate still on

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirme...

Gehlot govt launches anti-COVID campaign

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhis birth anniversary on Friday, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launc...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. job growth slows; nearly 4 million Americans permanently unemployed

U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in September and over 300,000 Americans lost their jobs permanently, dealing a potential blow to President Donald Trump ahead of the fiercely contested Nov. 3 presidential election. The Labor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020