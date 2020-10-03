Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders stage midnight protest at Goa hotel to meet Javadekar, detained

Several Goa Congress leaders, including the pradesh committee vice president, were detained Friday night after they protested in the lobby of a hotel demanding they be allowed to meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:13 IST
Cong leaders stage midnight protest at Goa hotel to meet Javadekar, detained
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several Goa Congress leaders, including the pradesh committee vice president, were detained Friday night after they protested in the lobby of a hotel demanding they be allowed to meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. Javadekar is in Goa to attend a series of meetings on the new farm bills Saturday. The Congress leaders reached the hotel around midnight and demanded to meet the Union minister over the Mahadayi river water dispute with Karnataka.

When the hotel management refused them permission, they sat on a protest in the lobby. Later, the leaders were detained and taken to a police station in Panaji. The leaders including Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Varad Mardolkar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Sankalp Amonkar, office-bearer Janardhan Bhandari.

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar tweeted, "JUNGLE RAJ in Goa -- @INCGoa delegation led by Vice President @SankalpAmonkar, @JanaBhandariGoa @Varadmardolkar @AdvArchitNaik @RautMeghashyam @SudinNaikGoa & 10 others arrested by @DGP_Goa for seeking appointment with @PrakashJavdekar & waiting to meet him in hotel lobby in Panjim." Mardolkar said the Congress delegation wanted to meet Javadekar to question him on the Central government's "silence" over Mahadayi river water diversion by Karnataka. "Javadekar has failed the State of Goa as far as interest of Mahadayi is concerned," he said, claiming that the Union minister was also responsible for granting permissions for several environmentally hazardous projects, which were being opposed by people.

Responding to the incident, BJP Goa spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik tweeted, "Only CHORS (thieves) and dacoits do such things at midnight @INCGoa inspired by their national leader who was playing to the gallery at Hathras yesterday. @BJP4Goa strongly condemns such act by @INCGoa workers.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corps Uni...

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

OHCHRhighlighted what it called a cycle of violence whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift for days at sea. Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, t...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020