Grand jury audio details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

Police said they knocked and announced themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did not hear officers identify themselves, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings. Walker said he heard knocking but that police did not respond to his and Taylor's repeated requests that whoever was at the door identify themselves.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:17 IST
Police said they knocked and announced themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did not hear officers identify themselves, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings. In the hail of gunfire that ensued, the 26-year-old Black woman was killed.

The dramatic and sometimes conflicting accounts of the March 13 raid are key to a case that has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. When police came through the door using a battering ram, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once. He acknowledges that he may not have heard police identify themselves because of where he was in the apartment. If he'd heard them, “it changes the whole situation because there's nothing for us to be scared of". The fear and confusion that played out after midnight at Taylor's Louisville home was detailed in 15 hours of audio recordings made public in a rare release on Friday.

While the recordings added rich detail about what happened as police fired 32 shots in the last moments of Taylor's life, nothing on them appeared to change the fundamental narrative that was previously made public. The recordings also do not include any discussion of potential criminal action on the part of the officers who shot Taylor because Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined beforehand that they had acted in self-defence. As a result, he did not seek charges against police in her killing — a recommendation the grand jury followed.

Grand jury proceedings are typically kept secret, but a court ruled that they should be released after the jury's decision last week angered many in Louisville and around the country and set off renewed protests. One of the jurors also sued to make the proceedings public. The material does not include juror deliberations or prosecutor recommendations and statements, none of which were recorded, according to Cameron's office. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said it will release its own assessment of how the evidence was presented after a review of the recordings. Sherrilyn Ifill, the group's president, said releasing the recordings “is a critical first step.” At Jefferson Square Park, which has been at the centre of protests for months, a small group gathered in a mood far more subdued than the outcry that followed the grand jury's decision.

On the March night in question, police arrived after midnight at Taylor's apartment with a narcotics warrant to search the home. She and her boyfriend were in bed. Within minutes, she had been shot five times. Though police had a “no knock” warrant that would have allowed them to burst in unannounced, they agreed it was better to “give them a chance to answer the door,” said Louisville police Lt Shawn Hoover. Detective Myles Cosgrove said the officers had been told to “use our maturity as investigators to get into this house.” In a police interview played for the grand jury, Hoover said the officers announced themselves as police and knocked three times. He estimated they waited 45 seconds to a minute before going through the door.

Another officer said they waited as long as two minutes. Walker said he heard knocking but that police did not respond to his and Taylor's repeated requests that whoever was at the door identify themselves. He told police that he grabbed his gun, and they both got up and walked toward the door.

“She's yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too at this point. No answer. No response. No nothing,” Walker said. Police said they used a battering ram to enter the apartment, hitting the door three times before getting inside. Detective Michael Nobles said officers made so much noise that an upstairs neighbour came outside.

Walker, who has said he thought the police were intruders, fired once, hitting Detective Jonathan Mattingly in the leg as soon as he leaned inside the apartment. Mattingly said in testimony, some of which was previously released, that he fired his gun while falling on his backside.

Cosgrove came through the door and saw Mattingly on the ground. In his interview with investigators, he spoke to the confusion of the confrontation. He told investigators that he thought he fired four or fewer shots, but the evidence showed he fired 16 rounds, including the bullet that killed Taylor. Officer Brett Hankison, who has since been fired, told investigators that he saw flashes from a gun coming from inside the apartment and feared his fellow officers were “sitting ducks.” Hankison said he began shooting, and when gunfire inside the apartment continued, moved to fire through a window. He fired 10 bullets.

Hankison was the only officer indicted by the grand jury, which charged him with wanton endangerment for shooting into another home with people inside. He has pleaded not guilty. “What I saw at the time was a figure in a shooting stance, and it looked as if he was holding, he or she was holding, an AR-15 or a long gun, a rifle,” Hankison said.

Walker was, in fact, using a handgun. He said he and Taylor both dropped to the ground when the officers returned fire. “I'm scared to death,” Walker said, before it dawned on him that it was the police.

Walker said he then looked at Taylor, who was bleeding. Seeking help he called his mother, 911 and then Taylor's mother. Walker told a 911 dispatcher: “Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.”.

