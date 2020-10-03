Man kills girlfriend; tries to evade police taking cue from crime shows, nabbed in Assam

Taking cues from television shows like 'Crime Patrol', a 28-year-old man who killed his girlfriend in southwest Delhi, travelled to Agra, Lucknow and Bihar to evade arrest but was finally nabbed from a hotel in Assam's Dibrugarh, police said on Saturday. The accused Satish Kumar, a resident of Qutub Vihar, was planning to flee to Shillong in Meghalaya from Assam but was nabbed before he could do so, they said

Police said he had taken cues from television shows like 'Crime Patrol' and 'Savdhaan India : India Fights Back' to evade arrest. Kumar and his girlfriend used to work in the same organisation in Gurgaon. On September 2, police received information that foul smell was coming out from a locked room in the Chhawla area. When they reached the spot and opened the locked room, they found a woman's body on a bed, a senior police officer said. The body was in a semi-decomposed condition. The deceased was identified as Dishu Kumari. She used to work in a BPO in Gurgaon, the officer said. Police checked the CCTV footage and found that the deceased, along with the suspect, had entered the room on September 23. However, only the suspect came out of the room a few hours later, and went away on a scooter, which he had borrowed from his friend, the officer said. During investigation, police got a tip-off that the suspect had fled to Dibrugarh in Assam and may visit his friend there. The police also got to know that the suspect had called one of his friends in Dibrugarh, using the phone of a shopkeeper and told him that his scooter was parked at Alambagh bus stand in Lucknow. "Kumar was finally apprehended from a hotel in Dibrugarh. He had booked a taxi and was ready to move to Shillong in Meghalaya," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Kumar got married in April 2017 and has a two-year-old daughter. He left his family and started living in a rented accommodation at Qutub Vihar. He was working in a BPO in Gurgaon and was in a relation with Dishu since 2017, the DCP said. However, Kumar came to know that Dishu was having relations with other people and this often led to a fight between them, police said. On September 23, Kumar and Dishu came to the rented accommodation in Qutub Vihar. They both again had a heated argument, following which Kumar strangled her, police said. Dishu fell unconscious but regained consciousness after sometime, started screaming and also tried to escape from the room. But Kumar again strangled and smothered her to death, the DCP said. While Kumar was trying to stuff the body inside the storage compartment of the bed, the head of the woman hit an iron nail. Kumar then covered her body with a blanket, locked the room and fled, police said. He sold his mobile phone in Dwarka Sector-12 for Rs 31,000 and threw Dishu's mobile phone in the bushes near Greater Kailash-1. Kumar then went to Agra on a scooter after which he travelled to Lucknow the next day following which he took a bus to Gorakhpur. He then reached Dibrugarh via Bihar, from where he was arrested, police said.