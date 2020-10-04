Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan claims village seizure in fighting with Armenia

By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial areas outside the territory's formal borders, including Madagiz, the village Azerbaijan claimed to have taken Saturday. Several United Nations Security Council resolutions have called for withdrawal from those areas, which the Armenian forces have disregarded.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 04-10-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 00:14 IST
Azerbaijan claims village seizure in fighting with Armenia
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said intensive fighting was “taking place along the entire front line” on Saturday and that Armenian forces had shot down three planes. Image Credit: ANI

Armenia and Azerbaijan said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan's president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a village. Fighting that started Sept. 27 is some of the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the end in 1994 of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said intensive fighting was "taking place along the entire front line" on Saturday and that Armenian forces had shot down three planes. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied any planes being shot down and said Armenian personnel had shelled civilian territory. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country's army "raised the flag" in the village of Madagiz.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials have said more than 150 servicemen on their side have been killed so far. Azerbaijani authorities haven't given details on their military casualties but said 19 civilians were killed and 55 more wounded. Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for Nagorno-Karabakh president's, claimed Saturday on Facebook that intelligence data showed some 3,000 Azerbaijanis have died in the fighting but did not give details.

Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union's collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people. By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial areas outside the territory's formal borders, including Madagiz, the village Azerbaijan claimed to have taken Saturday.

Several United Nations Security Council resolutions have called for withdrawal from those areas, which the Armenian forces have disregarded. Aliyev said in a television interview the Armenians must withdraw from those areas before the latest fighting can stop.

In the interview with Al Jazeera, a transcript of which was distributed Saturday by the presidential press office, Aliyev criticized the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has tried to mediate a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute. One reason behind the current fighting is that "the mediators do not insist or exert pressure to start implementing the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," he said.

"We have no time to wait another 30 years. The conflict must be resolved now." Aliyev said. Armenia has repeatedly claimed over the past week that Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan and that the Turkish military is aiding Azerbaijan's.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan are pursuing not only military-political goals," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Saturday in an address to his nation. "Their goal is Armenia, their goal is a continuation of the genocide of Armenians." Some 1.5 million Armenians died in mass killings in Ottoman Turkey beginning in 1915, which Armenia and many other countries have labelled a genocide. Turkey firmly rejects that term, contends the total number of victims is inflated and says the deaths were the consequence of civil war. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry released a statement Saturday alleging that thousands of ethnic Armenians from abroad were being deployed or recruited to fight for Armenia.

"Armenia and Armenian diaspora organizations bear international legal liability for organizing these terrorist activities," the statement said.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing: doctors

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in exceptionally good spirits and has been fever free for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. President has been fever free for over ...

EU, UK to step up Brexit talks to try to close 'significant gaps' over trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EUs executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up Brexit talks to close significant gaps barring a new trade partnership. The two sides have said this...

Azerbaijan claims advances in Karabakh, Armenia vows historic struggle

Armenia said on Saturday it would use all necessary means to protect ethnic Armenians from attack by Azerbaijan, which said its forces had captured a string of villages in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Ignoring a Fr...

Soccer-10-man Persepolis prevail in shootout to reach ACL final

Irans Persepolis reached the Asian Champions League final on Saturday with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Saudi Arabias Al Nassr in Doha, despite finishing with 10 men and having lost their key striker to a six-month ban just hours bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020