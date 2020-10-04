Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia says it razes U.S.-built naval facility to move it

Cambodia razed a U.S.-built building on its largest naval base to allow for further expansion and will relocate the demolished facility, Cambodia's government said on Sunday, denying reports of Chinese involvement in the redevelopment. The Pentagon had said it was concerned about reports that the U.S.-funded Cambodian Navy tactical headquarters facility at Ream had been demolished and had asked the Cambodian government for an explanation.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:27 IST
Cambodia says it razes U.S.-built naval facility to move it
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cambodia razed a U.S.-built building on its largest naval base to allow for further expansion and will relocate the demolished facility, Cambodia's government said on Sunday, denying reports of Chinese involvement in the redevelopment.

The Pentagon had said it was concerned about reports that the U.S.-funded Cambodian Navy tactical headquarters facility at Ream had been demolished and had asked the Cambodian government for an explanation. The building, roughly 30 metres (100 feet) long, had housed several small patrol boats. "Cambodia razed the US-built facility at Ream Naval Base, for the building requires renovations," Prime Minister Hun Sen's office said in a Tweet.

Defence ministry spokesman Chhum Socheat said the facility was being moved to a new location at Koh Preap near the port of Sihanoukville to make way for an expansion of the naval base at Ream because "a lot of ships will need to dock". Nikkei Asia quoted a senior Cambodian naval official as saying China was helping with the expansion, but Chhum Socheat said China was not helping.

Last year the Pentagon asked Cambodia to explain why it turned down an offer to repair the base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China's military. The Cambodian government has repeatedly denied reports that China had reached a secret deal with Cambodia to let it place forces at the base, saying that hosting foreign forces would be against Cambodia's constitution.

Cambodia is one of China's closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid as well as political backing for Hun Sen in the face of Western criticism. Cambodia has been wary of superpower rivalry since being devastated by fighting between U.S. and Chinese proxy forces in the 1970s that culminated in the Khmer Rouge genocide. (Additional reporting by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP win toss, opt to bat against CSK

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishna...

Azerbaijan's No 2 city targeted in fighting with Armenia

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijans second-largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces att...

LJP walks out of NDA in Bihar; targets Nitish and bats for BJP-led govt in state

The Lok Janshakti Party LJP on Sunday walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, as it attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and announced that it would fight JDU candidates in the elect...

Ex-CBI officer among two held in Rs 25 lakhs bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakhs bribery case. In a statement, the CBI said, the accused wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020