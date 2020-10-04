Man hangs self at home in Mumbai
A 24-year-old man died allegedly by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his shanty in suburban Santacruz area here, police said on Sunday. The man, Najmul Ansari, was found dead on Friday evening, a police official said. He said Ansari started taking drugs during the coronavirus lockdown period. Police have registered an accidental death report, the official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:47 IST
