Azerbaijan's Aliyev demands Armenian timetable to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's Aliyev demands Armenian timetable to withdraw from Nagorno-KarabakhReuters | Baku | Updated: 04-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 22:23 IST
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.
Aliyev, in a televised address, said Azerbaijan had waited 30 years to recover its lands. "Nagorno-Karabakh is Azeri territory. We must return and we will return," he said.
