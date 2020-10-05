Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga under fire after rejecting scholars for advisory body

a direct result of wartime control of academia and science by the militarists," said Sophia University professor Koichi Nakano. The council, which tangled with Abe's government in 2017 after taking a sceptical stance on academic research with potential military uses, has demanded Suga explain his decision and appoint the six scholars.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:49 IST
Japan PM Suga under fire after rejecting scholars for advisory body
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under fire for rejecting six scholars for membership in a science advisory body set up after World War Two, a move critics say violates the constitution's principle of academic freedom.

Suga, who took office last month after Shinzo Abe resigned, has enjoyed high support among voters who approve of his promises to deregulate, reduce mobile phone rates and digitalize services as he tries to revive the economy and contain COVID-19. But Suga's rejection of the six scholars - some of whom are known for criticizing past Abe policies - could stoke a furor that threatens his honeymoon with voters.

At issue is the influential 210-member Science Council of Japan (SCJ), set up after World War Two to provide independent scientific policy input. The body had included the six rejected scholars among 105 recommended for membership. Half of the council's members are chosen every three years.

Among the policies, the rejected scholars had criticized are Abe's reinterpretation of the pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas, a historic shift for Japan's defense policies, and a 2013 state secrets act that sparked concerns about media freedom. Suga told reporters on Friday that his decision was "the result of an appropriate response based on the law."

Since 1983, the prime minister has appointed members based upon SCJ recommendations, and there is no precedent for rejecting those recommendations, political analysts said. "The constitution of Japan has a specific article just for academic freedom, which is ... a direct result of wartime control of academia and science by the militarists," said Sophia University professor Koichi Nakano.

The council, which tangled with Abe's government in 2017 after taking a skeptical stance on academic research with potential military uses, has demanded Suga explain his decision and appoint the six scholars. "I don't know at all why I was not appointed," one of the scholars, Waseda Law School professor Masanori Okada, told Reuters. "What I wrote (in the past) was that the government should act in accordance with the law. ... That is only natural."

Some conservatives have blasted the SCJ for what they say is a China-friendly stance. Okada denied the group has any special relationship with Beijing. University of Tokyo political science professor Shigeki Uno declined to comment directly on his rejection but stressed the importance of freedom of speech.

"The greatest strength of a democratic society is its ability to be open to criticism and constantly modify itself," he said in a statement to the media. Opposition parties have attacked the decision and demanded a public explanation from Suga.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...

CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Communist Party of India Marxist Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop 26 was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Keralas Thrissur district. As per the police, three other CPI M activists also sustained injuries in the attack th...

Euro zone economic recovery floundered in Sept as services struggled-PMI

The euro zones economic recovery faltered in September as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in the coronavirus sent the blocs dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed. Rising infection rates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020