Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium

The apex court has asked the Centre and the RBI to place before it within a week the recommendations and the decisions and other notifications on loan moratorium and also "consider the issues raised by the real estate associations and the power producers". Meanwhile, Indian Banks Association (IBA), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI) and other parties have been granted liberty by the bench to file their responses to the affidavit of the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:56 IST
SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendation on debt restructuring due to COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as also the notifications and circulars issued by them so far on the issue of loan moratorium. The apex court's direction came after the Finance Ministry decided to grant relief to individual borrowers as well as medium and small industries by agreeing to waive compound interest (interest on interest) charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announced due to the pandemic. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah took up the pleas alleging that banks have decided to charge interest on the EMIs which have not been paid by the borrowers from March one to August 31 after taking benefit of the loan moratorium scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the hearing conducted through video conferencing, the top court took note of the grievances that various sectors such as real estate have been left out under the new proposal by the Centre. The Kamath panel had made recommendations for 26 sectors that could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing loan resolution plans and had said that banks could adopt a graded approach based on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in a sector. The apex court has asked the Centre and the RBI to place before it within a week the recommendations and the decisions and other notifications on loan moratorium and also "consider the issues raised by the real estate associations and the power producers".

Meanwhile, the Indian Banks Association (IBA), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI), and other parties have been granted liberty by the bench to file their responses to the affidavit of the Centre. Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the real estate sector, said it has been completely left out which should not have been done "in this kind of scenario".

Another senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that he wanted to file a detailed affidavit to the Centre's reply as certain facts need to be dealt with and sought time for it. The government, in its affidavit, had said that it will seek due authorization from Parliament for making appropriate grants in this regard and "the endeavor shall be over and above the support of Rs 3.7 lakh crore to MSMEs, Rs 70,000 crore for home loans, etc. already extended through the Garib Kalyan and Aatma Nirbhar packages announced by the government earlier".

It had said that the relief to all borrowers in respect of compounding of interest during the period of the moratorium would be admissible to the categories specified irrespective of whether the borrowers had availed the moratorium or not. Initially, the RBI on March 27 had issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of installments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020, and May 31 this year due to the pandemic.

Later, the period of the moratorium was extended until August 31.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...

CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Communist Party of India Marxist Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop 26 was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Keralas Thrissur district. As per the police, three other CPI M activists also sustained injuries in the attack th...

Euro zone economic recovery floundered in Sept as services struggled-PMI

The euro zones economic recovery faltered in September as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in the coronavirus sent the blocs dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed. Rising infection rates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020