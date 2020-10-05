Left Menu
China can't get better of us: IAF Chief Bhadauria on eastern Ladakh

The Indian Air Force is very "well positioned" to deal with any threat and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the security scenario, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

The Indian Air Force is very "well-positioned" to deal with any threat and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the security scenario, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Bhadauria said Chinese airpower can't get the better of India's capabilities but at the same time added that there is no question of underestimating the adversary.

He also said that the IAF is prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders if such a scenario arises. "Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," the IAF chief said when asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh and a possible threat from China in the region.

"We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part," he said. The Air Chief Marshal said the IAF is "very well-positioned" to deal with any action along the northern border.

India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The armies of the two countries are scheduled to hold a fresh round of talks on October 12 with a specific agenda of firming up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from the friction points.

