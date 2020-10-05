Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. The fighting intensified over the weekend, and prospects for a ceasefire appeared remote after an uncompromising speech from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 14:56 IST
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of attacking civilian areas on a ninth day of fighting, the deadliest in the South Caucasus region for more than 25 years. Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The fighting intensified over the weekend, and prospects for a ceasefire appeared remote after an uncompromising speech from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday. In a televised address to the nation, Aliyev said Azeri forces were advancing and retaking lands that they lost to ethnic Armenians in the 1990s - through Armenia disputes these gains.

He demanded that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened. "Azerbaijan has one condition, and that is the liberation of its territories," he said. "Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan."

Speaking immediately afterward, Armenian Defence Ministry official Artsrun Hovhannisyan said: "I don't think that there is any risk for Yerevan (the Armenian capital), but anyway we are in a war." The fighting has raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets, and about the possibility, other regional powers could be dragged in -- Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, and Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.

NINTH DAY OF FIGHTING On Monday, Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces launched rocket strikes on its administrative center, Stepanakert, while Azerbaijan said Armenia fired missiles at several towns outside the breakaway region.

"The enemy is firing rockets at Stepanakert and Shushi. The Defence Army response will not belong in coming," said Vahram Pogosyan, a spokesman for the Nagorno-Karabakh leader. Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said: "Tense fights are in progress."

Azerbaijan said Armenia had been launching missile attacks against densely populated areas and civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan. The Azeri defense ministry said its radar system recorded that launches were made from the territory of Armenia. "It is fake and complete misinformation that Armenia opened fire on Azeri strongholds," said Hovhannisyan, the Armenian defense ministry official.

The clashes are the worst since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed, and are spreading beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Ceasefire calls from Russia, France, the United States, and the European Union have produced no result. Aliyev said Azerbaijan must take matters into its own hands after waiting in vain for three decades for diplomatic progress.

"The fighting has essentially put to bed the prospect of any near-term resolution to the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh," said analysts Alexander Stronell and Yohann Michel of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. If there were an all-out war between the two former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan would have a clear advantage. It has 81,950 regular troops and paramilitary forces, compared with 49,100 for Armenia, according to the IISS.

Azerbaijan has a "qualitative and quantitative advantage" and seems to have gained the momentum by taking control of the air, the two analysts said but added that it was too early to be sure of the extent of any territorial gains. Michel said it was likely that Azerbaijan had destroyed at least 30-40 enemy tanks with drones while losing some of its own. But to control the rugged, mountainous territory, it would need to advance with its own infantry, tanks, and armored personnel carriers, he said. (Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Mark Trevelyan)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Griezmann continues to struggle in new season with Barcelona

After a full year to adapt to his new club, Antoine Griezmann was hopeful of a breakthrough season with Barcelona. He came in looking to show that he can still meet the high expectations of his transfer from Atltico Madrid, even though the ...

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV with 85-inch display launched for a whopping Rs 13,99,990

Sony on Monday launched its first 8K Android TV in India. The Sony Z8H is PS5-ready PlayStation 5 and features an 85-inch Full-Array LED TV screen with a thin aluminum bezel, Google Assistant built-in, Dolby Atmos and S-Force Front Surround...

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020