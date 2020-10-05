Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW seeks explanation from UP police over 'manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi

The NCW has sought an explanation from the UP police over the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on her way to Hathras to meet the family of a woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:24 IST
NCW seeks explanation from UP police over 'manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi
File Photo

The NCW has sought an explanation from the UP police over the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on her way to Hathras to meet the family of a woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped. In a tweet, the National Commission for Women said this insensitive behaviour is totally unacceptable. "@NCWIndia condemns the alleged manhandling of #PriyankaGandhi by police while she was on her way to #Hathras. This insensitive behaviour is totally unacceptable. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has sought a reply from @dgpup at the earliest," the NCW tweeted.

"A copy of the letter has also been sent to @dmgbnagar and #DCP, Police Commissionerate, #GautamBuddhNagar," it said in another tweet. The incident had occurred at the Delhi-UP border when Priyanka along with other Congress leaders, including her brother Rahul Gandhi, was on her way to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of the woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

There were scuffles involving Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police during which she was allegedly manhandled. In the melee, a helmet-wearing policeman had held the 48-year-old Congress general secretary by her kurta at the DND toll plaza while a crowd surrounded them.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family"..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maha: Minister

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the actors death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday. Speaking to reporters ...

Ethiopia bans flights over dam for security reasons - aviation chief

Ethiopia has banned all flights over its giant new hydropower dam on the Blue Nile for security reasons, the head of its civil aviation authority said on Monday. Ethiopia is locked in a dispute with Egypt and Sudan over its 4 billion Grand ...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020