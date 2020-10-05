Malaysia PM quarantines after having contact with minister who has COVID-19

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday he will self quarantine for 14 days after being in contact with a minister who has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Muhyiddin said all his recent tests for COVID-19 were negative.

Muhyiddin said he was at a Saturday meeting with the religious affairs minister, Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who on Monday confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19.