Prime Minister Sunak? 'Definitely not,' UK's Sunak says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Monday denied he had ambitions to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Oh God. No. Definitely not," Sunak said, chuckling, when asked if he wanted the keys to Number 10 Downing Street. "Seeing what the prime minister has to deal with - this is job hard enough for me to do."

"I think he and I are personally close," Sunak said. He confirmed Johnson called him "Rish". When asked what he called Johnson, Sunak said: "I call him Prime Minister. He keeps trying to tell me to call him other things... but I just stick with PM."